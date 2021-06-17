NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A summer tradition in the Elm City, the International Festival of Arts and Ideas, kicks off Friday night.
After planning for more than a year, live performances are back on New Haven’s green, but this year it will look a little different.
Crews spent Thursday getting the stage all set for Friday night, turning New Haven’s Green into an outdoor theater, and bringing back live entertainment and an experience that’s been sorely missed.
“We’re like a lot of folks who are clamoring to see live performances. This will be a wonderful experience, way to kick it off,” said Tom Cox.
Up visiting from Virginia, Tom and Nancy Cox are leaving Connecticut this weekend, but before they do, they say they’ll be checking out opening night of the International Festival of Arts and Ideas.
“They just told us Wynton Marsalis is going to be here. We will be here, we love Wynton Marsalis,” said Nancy Cox.
After going all virtual last year due to the pandemic, live performances are back at the New Haven Green, but with some changes.
“What’s different on the Green is that in the past, people would kind of come out and see the stage and find a spot. We’re actually asking folks to pre-register,” said Shelley Quiala, International Festival of Arts & Ideas.
It’s still free, but festival Executive Director Shelley Quiala says they’re being extra cautious, even going above the CDC guidelines, with temperature checks and seating pods for about 700 people close to the stage.
“We’ll have ushers, we have front of house staff welcoming people into different parts of the Green. That’s what you can expect, lots of safety protocols, but a welcoming environment,” Quiala said.
They’re not fencing off the entire Green, so people will still be able to go down and enjoy the ambiance. For those still hesitant of big crowds, they will be livestreaming it all as well.
“After a year of being socially distanced, being away from each other, not having all these social moments in person, this is a marker. It’s a moment when we can say things are finally getting back to normal,” Quiala said.
The festival kicks off on Friday night with an opening ceremony and then a performance by Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis. It’s all free with acts playing on the Green through next Sunday.
