Drug overdose deaths in 2020 hit highest number ever recorded, CDC data shows

Tablets believed to be laced with fentanyl are displayed at the Drug Enforcement Administration Northeast Regional Laboratory on October 8, 2019 in New York.

 Don Emmert/AFP/Getty Images

HARTFORD (WFSB) - August 31 is International overdose awareness day. 

The day serves as a reminder of the more than 800,000 people lost since 1999 to drug overdoses. In 2019, more than 70,000 people died - of those deaths, opioid related deaths topped 49,000.

Several events across the state including some in Hartford and New Haven. 

In Hartford, Governor Ned Lamont was joined by Lt. Governor Susan Bysiewicz at an event where a flag was flown over the capitol commemorating the day. 

In New Haven, mayor Justin Elicker and other city officials are scheduled to hold an event on the New Haven Green at 2 p.m.

