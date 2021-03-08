(WFSB) - Monday marked the annual International Women's Day.
The global celebration highlights the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.
The past year was particularly challenging as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to the website internationalwomensday.com, the campaign theme for International Women's Day 2021 is "Choose to Challenge."
"A challenged world is an alert world," organizers said. "And from challenge comes change. So let's all #ChooseToChallenge."
Connecticut Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz referenced the celebration during a virtual rally for paid leave.
"We have been incredibly focused on advancing priorities for women and families because at their core, women's issues are economic issues," Bysiewicz said.
Channel 3 celebrated by urging the empowerment of woman.
International Women's Day has been observed for well over a century. The first gathering happened in 1911.
Now, it's celebrated on March 8 every year.
More information about it can be found on its website here.
