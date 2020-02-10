VERNON, CT (WFSB) - Steps are being taken in Vernon to secure the town's network after an unauthorized person might have accessed its computer system over the weekend.
The town said it temporarily disabled internet access and its email system, which impacted all town offices and schools on Monday.
It also noted that those offices and schools remained open.
Officials urged people to call if they need to get ahold of someone.
While police said the investigation is open, they told Channel 3 that at this point there's no evidence that neither data nor the network were compromised.
“The privacy and security is one of the highest priorities of the town," said Lt. William Meier, Vernon police. "We want to make sure that data remains secure.”
The town sent out a statement about what happened:
[Sunday], we discovered a potential for unauthorized access to our computer network. As a result, we took immediate response measures which included temporarily disabling internet access and our e-mail systems. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Please know that we are working diligently to investigate and respond to this matter in the most effective and efficient way possible. Thank you for your support and cooperation.
