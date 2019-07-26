STRATFORD, CT (WFSB) – It’s a concern many parents have, especially after Stratford police put out a warning to parents about closely monitoring their children’s social media.
Investigators say a Bridgeport man sexually assaulted a pre-teen after luring her on social media.
He’s behind bars now, but parents are being warned to keep their kids safe.
Channel 3 spoke to parents about what they do to keep their children safe online.
“Even though we try restrictive screen time and restricting them, they’re just too smart. They find a way of doing it,” said Sandy Ganesh.
Some completely erase technology from their lives.
“We don’t have any devices in my house. We don’t have tablets, we don’t go on Youtube. Just figured out that’s the best way to keep them safe,” said Krista Rosado.
But for parents who allow access to mobile devices, Channel 3 spoke to internet safety expert, Scott Driscoll.
“The number one thing I got from parents is sometimes the kids can outsmart them on these devices, on social media sites. It’s easy to lose control. When I was growing up, I was the VCR generation,” Driscoll said.
This generation is the Snapchat and Instagram generation.
Driscoll recommends parents contact their cell provider to see if it offers parental control programs, then check the privacy settings.
“There is software parents can download if they really think something is wrong. There’s software you can put on your phone that can screen shot things ever 10 to five seconds,” Driscoll said.
More importantly, he says to build trust through communication to get rid of the red flags.
