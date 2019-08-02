MANCHESTER (WFSB) - A section of Interstate 384 eastbound is closed in Manchester following a crash late Friday.
According to police, a single vehicle rolled over and the highway is closed between exits 1 and 2.
Officials said there are serious injuries. There is no time frame on when the road will reopen.
Stay with Eyewitness News for more information as soon as it becomes available.
