ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) - Interstate 91 in Rocky Hill has reopened following a tanker fire Sunday morning, said police.
Crews are still working to clean the area. The right two lanes are still closed.
Police say the road should be fully reopened by this evening. They are testing for contaminants in the soil.
The fire broke out around 6 a.m. this morning. Both sides of I-91 were closed. The Southbound has since reopened.
Police say the driver of the truck made it out safely.
People in the area were asked to evacuate from their homes when the fire broke out. The have since returned to their homes.
A warming center was set up at Rocky Hill High School for people with nowhere else to go.
