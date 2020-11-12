HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Interstate youth hockey has been suspended in seven states, including Connecticut, due to COVID-19 concerns.
Gov. Ned Lamont, along with the governors of Massachusetts, Maine, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Rhode Island and Vermont issued a joint statement on Thursday.
In response to recent coronavirus outbreaks associated with the conduct of interstate youth hockey activities, New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy, Maine Governor Janet Mills, Rhode Island Governor Gina Raimondo, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, Vermont Governor Phil Scott, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker will support a regional approach to interstate competitions. As case numbers increase in many states across the country, it is critical that neighboring states coordinate a regional approach to limit further community spread of the virus.
The seven states will suspend interstate competitions for public and private schools and youth hockey effective this Saturday, November 14, 2020 through at minimum December 31, 2020. The prohibition will not impact interstate collegiate, professional, or U.S. national team hockey activities, which will remain subject to existing health and safety protocols and/or restrictions.
As public health data continues to evolve, the states will reassess the need for continued restrictions on interstate sports activities.
RELATED: Connecticut youth sports teams prohibited from traveling out of state to play
Lamont said he enacted the policy last week in Connecticut, but is appreciative of the other states getting on board.
