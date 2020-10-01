HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The state’s largest domestic violence intervention and prevention program named its annual "Walk to End Domestic Violence" in memory of a missing mother of five from New Canaan.
Jennifer Farber Dulos disappeared more than a year ago after dropping her five children off at school.
Interval House said its walk is happening Oct. 1 through Oct. 4 virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's part of the organization's first-ever “Purple with a Purpose” Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign.
“The Walk to End Domestic Violence is planned for October to both honor survivors of domestic violence and to remember those lost to senseless acts of intimate partner violence,” said Mary-Jane Foster, Interval House President & CEO. “Like all victims, Jennifer Dulos leaves behind family and friends who suffer from the tragedy of loss, and who will never forget her light. Naming our walk for her is a way to keep her memory alive in the community.”
Purple with a Purpose is a social-media fueled campaign interspersed with several fundraising and awareness events to support Interval House’s life-saving services for victims, according to Foster.
Along with the Jennifer Farber Dulos Memorial Walk to End Domestic Violence, Interval House said it organized several other events in October:
- Oct. 11, 2020 at 11 a.m. -- Brunch with Champions: Brunch with Champions is the virtual take on Interval House’s annual Breakfast with Champions.
- Oct. 14, 2020 at noon -- Lunch & Learn with Kica Matos of the Vera Institute of Justice: Drawing on her extensive experience as a national advocate for immigration reform, Kica Matos discusses the dynamics of domestic violence in the immigrant community.
- Oct. 25, 2020 at 7 p.m. -- Tell Me Another: Survival, a virtual storytelling with Terry Wolfisch Cole: Interval House wraps up Domestic Violence Awareness Month with a special event focusing on personal accounts of abuse and reaching beyond it. Emceed by Terry Wolfisch Cole, host of Tell Me Another and GrandSLAM champion of NPR’s The Moth.
- Oct. 29, 2020 at 7 p.m. – Virtual Vintages with Winam Wines: a Zoom wine tasting; more details to follow.
Proceeds from all events and any donations made in conjunction with the events will directly support Interval House’s crisis and advocacy programs and services for victims.
Those interested may register here.
