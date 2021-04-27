(WFSB) -- When it comes to women’s health headlines, Channel 3 is focusing on health stories that are specifically impacting women.
Doctors are noticing the COVID-19 vaccine can cause swollen glands, which is a normal reaction, but it can affect a mammogram reading.
Dr. Diana James, the director of Breast Imaging at Jefferson Radiology, joined Eyewitness News on Tuesday afternoon to discuss this further.
Dr. James discussed the connection between the COVID-19 vaccine and screening mammograms and ultrasounds.
She also shared some advice for woman who may have missed their screening mammogram in 2020, as well as talked about her experience with COVID-19 and mammography.
