(WFSB) - Add billionaire Jeff Bezos to the list of people who have traveled in space.
His 'Blue Origin' rocket made a ten minute flight from a Texas launching pad this morning.
This is the second self-owned rocket to carry passengers into space.
Richard Branson's Virgin Galatic rocket plane made a similar flight a few days ago.
Many are hoping that this new space race will reignite interest not only in, space flight, but also science itself.
Joining me now to talk about this moment in time is.
Eyewitness News spoke with University of Hartford Associate Professor Paul Slaboch with the aerospace engineering program.
He previously worked with NASA and provided some insight on these historic weeks.
