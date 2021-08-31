(WFSB) - Many overdose deaths are due to a struggle with opioid addiction after receiving a long-term prescription for the highly addictive drugs.
Connecticut is among the top ten states with the highest rate of opioid-related overdose deaths.
Eyewitness News discussed the opioid crisis with Dr. Craig Allen, the vice president of addiction services for Hartford Healthcare, who discussed what the state is doing to help end the epidemic and how the effort is working.
For more resources to seek help and about Connecticut's opioid crisis, you can click or tap here to learn more.
