(WFSB) -- The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe shortage of blood, and they are in need of donors.
The Red Cross said it has seen demand for blood increase by 10 percent across the United States.
It has gotten so bad that hospitals across New England are delaying surgeries because of the extended shortage.
Officials say a number of factors are contributing to the issues, including a drop in summer blood donations.
Dr. Bradford Sherburne, the medical director at Hartford HealthCare Laboratories, joined Eyewitness News on Monday to share more about how people can help.
For more information about donating, click here.
