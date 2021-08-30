(WFSB) - The U.S. is sticking with its eight-month timeline for COVID-19 booster shots, at least for now.
This comes after President Biden's administration weighed whether to give booster shots as early as five months to fight the rising cases fueled by the Delta variant.
Keith Grant, senior system director of infection prevention at Hartford HealthCare, joined Eyewitness News to discuss the rollout of these booster shots, including whether the timeline for boosters could be shortened and if a fourth booster shot would be necessary.
