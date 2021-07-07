(WFSB) - Concerns over the Delta variant continue to grow.
Eyewitness News spoke with Dr. Rick Martinello, an infectious disease expert at Yale New Haven Hospital, about what it means for those who are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Martinello also discussed if one brand of the COVID-19 vaccine is more effective, the current guidance on COVID-19 vaccine boosters, and the status on vaccines for children under the age of twelve.
It means you should get vaccinated. It is July 7th. Vaccines are widely available. Be a true patriot and do your part.
