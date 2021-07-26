(WFSB) - COVID-19's Summer surge has prompted an uptick in hospitalizations and deaths.
Nationwide, the number of new cases has risen nearly fifty percent in the past week, with all fifty states reporting increased infection totals.
The CDC is reconsidering its stance on masks, but says right now, the decision on mask mandates is up to local leaders.
There is also concern, because many of the latest cases are among people who are fully vaccinated.
Dr. Virginia Bieluch, an infectious disease specialist with Hartford HealthCare, discussed this recent surge with Eyewitness News.
(1) comment
wait talk about your hypocrits first its you get the jab and your entitled to your no mask freedoms again but now those who got the jab are the ones with the new delta slash united airlines variant...people you so blind
