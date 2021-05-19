SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) – A Middletown woman was arrested in Southington after allegedly running over a man with her car after an argument.
Southington police were dispatched to a home on Sunday for the report of an argument involving an intoxicated person attempting to leave the scene.
During a struggle to remove the keys from the intoxicated person, who was later identified as Lisa Plocharczyk, she allegedly ran over the person who was trying to take her keys.
The person who was run over was found laying in the driveway and bleeding from the head.
Plocharczyk was found outside the house drinking alcohol. She told police she wanted to leave, an engagement ensued, and she was punched in her face whole attempting to leave. She told police she was backing out of the driveway and struck the victim.
A second victim was reported to have been knocked over by the car. Both victims were brought to area hospitals for evaluation.
Plocharczyk was charged with disorderly conduct, reckless endangerment, assault with a motor vehicle, and several other charges. She was released on a $20,000 bond.
