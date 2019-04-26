MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - An invasive beetle is ravaging ash trees all over the state.
Conservationists project it will wipe out the tree species entirely in less than a decade.
Neighborhoods are trying to deal with the destructive path of the Emerald Ash Borer.
Jennifer Kolosky and Jennifer Tortora have watched the ash trees that are lining their street wither and die.
They were ravaged by the Emerald Ash Borer.
“Everybody likes that when you turn onto our street it’s a tree lined street, its beautiful, its why some people have even chosen homes here, because of how they felt when they drove onto the street. So, to lose these mature trees is really sad,” said Tortora.
The invasive beetle is killing ash trees by the acre, threatening our forests and backyards.
Native to Asia, it was first discovered in Connecticut in 2012.
Patrick Comins from the Connecticut Audubon Society says they infect ash trees from the top down.
“It lays its eggs under the bark of ash trees and then its larvae go in and eat all the material between the bark and the wood and that eventually kills the tree,” Comins said.
Cities and towns across the state are grappling with the cost of removing thousands of infected-ash trees before their collapse causes more damage.
Even homeowners like Kolosky are losing trees at an alarming pace.
“I’m guessing there’s probably 40 to 50 ash trees on this property that we’ve been clearing over the years, but we are going to have to get rid of the rest of them now,” Kolosky said.
Thousands and thousands of ash trees have already been removed from cities and towns all over the state.
In Middletown, they plan to replace the infected ash trees with new trees this May.
