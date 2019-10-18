SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - An invasive insect indigenous to parts of Asia was found in Connecticut, according to state scientists.
The spotted lanternfly was discovered in Southbury.
The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station and a division of the United States Department of Agriculture said it was a single live adult.
"While no other spotted lanternflies were found upon surveying the immediate area, a live insect strongly suggests others may be present within easy transport from somewhere in the region," the CAES said in a statement. "Additional surveys in the area are planned."
Scientists described the insect as a sap-feeding planthopper that was first discovered in the U.S. in Berks County, PA in 2014.
It is native to China, India and Vietnam.
"It attacks many hosts and has the potential to severely impact Connecticut's farm crops, particularly apples, grapes, and hops, as well as a number of tree species like maple," the CAES said.
In the fall, adults can often be found congregating on tree-of-heaven willows and other trees. They will lay egg masses on trees and almost any nearby surface.
"Early detection is important for the protection of Connecticut businesses and agriculture," the CAES said.
The public is urged to report sightings of the spotted lanternfly by emailing ReportSLF@ct.gov. A photograph with the reports is encouraged.
