NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut scientists announced that an invasive bug has been found in the state for the third year in a row.
The spotted lanternfly was reported in West Haven and Greenwich, according to the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station.
The CAES said a single adult was found in West Haven while multiple adults were found in Greenwich.
Previously, only one bug had been found in a couple of reports, from Farmington in 2018 and Southbury in 2019 respectively.
RELATED: Invasive bug from Asia could severely impact CT fruit farmers
The spotted lanternfly is an invasive sap-feeding planthopper that was discovered in Berks County, PA in 2014. It is native to China, India, and Vietnam.
It has the potential to severely impact Connecticut’s farm crops, particularly apples, grapes, and hops, as well as a number of tree species like maple.
In the fall, adults can often be found congregating on tree-of-heaven (Ailanthus), willows and other trees. They will lay egg masses on trees and almost any nearby surface.
The bugs have also been reported in New Jersey, Delaware, Virginia and New York.
RELATED: New Jersey counties are under quarantine for another reason: Invasive bugs
The CAES said early detection is important for the protection of Connecticut businesses and agriculture. The public is urged to report potential sightings of this invasive pest to ReportSLF@ct.gov. Submission of a photograph with any report is encouraged.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.