SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - A potential social media threat that referenced Southington High School was investigated, according to the superintendent.
Superintendent Timothy Connellan said he received a couple of messages from parents who indicated that they were aware of rumors of a threat directed at the school.
Connellan said police were notified and investigated.
"The investigation found that the rumors were generated by general student discussions and comments at school related to the video incident last week," he said. "Parents were then commenting on social media about their children's reports to them regarding what was said at school."
The video, which was posted to Twitter, showed a person using sexually explicit and inappropriate language implying violence against black people.
However, police found no new information about a new threat.
Still, they said there will be an increased police presence at the school on Wednesday.
Connellan asked parents to share the information with their children.
"Try to reassure them that there is absolutely no credible evidence that a threat directed toward Southington High School ever existed," he said. "Rumors spread on social media should remind us again, that this is one of the negative things about social media - the ability to spread false information quickly, over a wide range of consumers."
Still, Connellan urged students and parents that if they hear something, say something.
