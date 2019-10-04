STORRS, CT (WFSB) -- A University of Connecticut fraternity is under suspension after one of its members fell from a dormitory window.
The student and another remain hospitalized, while police investigate what happened.
It happened Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m. when the student fell out of a window at the Northwest dormitory building.
The second student was inside the room, three stories above. It is unclear at this time why that student needed medical attention.
On Thursday, the university said the Zeta Beta Tau fraternity was placed on interim suspension in connection with the incident.
The interim suspension means the fraternity is now allowed to participate in any meetings or other events meant for fraternities and sororities. However, members can still live in the group’s building while the investigation is ongoing.
In a statement, Zeta Beta Tau said “Safety is our utmost concern at Zeta Beta Tau. We have placed the chapter on an interim suspension and encouraged students to cooperate with local authorities while our investigation continues.”
Channel 3 did ask Uconn for any police reports and 911 calls. They are reviewing that request.
