BETHEL, CT (WFSB) -- Bethel police are currently investigating a stabbing that allegedly took place on Midway Drive in Bethel, CT.
The case is currently under investigation.
If anyone has any information regarding the matter, please call Detective Sargent Zavatsky at 203-744-7900.
