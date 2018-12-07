HARTLAND, CT (WFSB) – An active investigation has been underway in Hartland since Thursday night.
According to state police, on December 2, police initiated an investigation into suspicious activity in the Fox Brook Road area.
The investigation led to an search warrant that was executed on Thursday at a private residence on the road.
There is no threat to the public.
A state police major crimes van unit was on the scene.
State Police would not release any additional information.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
