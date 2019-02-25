NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) - An investigation into what started a deadly fire in New Britain continued on Monday.
Two young men were killed in the fire on Elam Street, according to fire officials.
The driveway of the home remained taped off on Monday morning.
Firefighters were initially called to the scene just after 4:30 p.m. on Sunday. The report said people were trapped inside the home.
Chief Raul Ortiz of the New Britain Fire Department told Channel 3 that they made an aggressive attack from inside of the home for as long as they could.
However, the conditions became so bad that they were unable to get the two trapped men out.
Ortiz said four people in all lived at the thome, three of whom were there when the fire started.
However, only one person made it out.
The identities of the victims have not been released.
Sunday night, clergy showed up to the scene for the family and the fire crews.
Eyewitnesses said their hearts went out to the family.
“My prayers go out to the family," said James Rathbun, an eyewitness. “I'm ready to tear up right now.”
The fire marshal was on the scene on Monday morning.
Investigators are trying to figure out the cause of the fire.
