WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police continue to investigate a double shooting that left a man and a woman dead on Thursday.
A medical examiner has started the process to determine who the pair are, and the cause of death. However, their injuries were consistent with gunshot wounds and police found a handgun at the scene.
Waterbury police made the grim discovery on Thursday morning during a well-being check inside the condo on Perkins Avenue.
Police needed a property manager to unlock the condo, so it doesn't appear anyone broke in.
Residents were stunned when they saw their neighborhood turn into a crime scene.
“It’s mouth-opening, it’s jaw-dropping. You don’t really see stuff like that happen in this neighborhood,” said Donte Keos.
While police haven’t said what the relationship is between the pair, a neighbor said she saw them in passing and called them a couple.
The neighbor said they were known for going to church.
This week, Waterbury police officers have been dealing with back-to-back cases involving deaths.
The manhunt continues for the boyfriend of Janet Avalo-Alvarez who was found dead in Wolcott earlier this week. She had been reported missing last week by family members.
