MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Four men are under arrest following an investigation into drug trafficking and quality of life complaints at a Manchester apartment complex.
Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea these investigations started this Summer at the Hawthorn Suites on Spencer Street.
In addition to the drug trafficking and quality of life complaints, investigators had responded to the apartment complex numerous times for various shots fired calls.
Back on August 12, investigators arrested Darrik Forsythe, 42, and Ronald Vaccaro, 42, after executing a search warrant at the Hawthorn Suites.
Investigators seized a loaded 12 gauge Mossberg shotgun, more than 100 grams of methamphetamines, and 430 bags of fentanyl from Forsythe's room.
Police also found a loaded Ruger 44 caliber revolver upon searching Vaccaro's residence.
Forsythe was charged with various drug related offenses, while Vaccaro was arrested on one count of criminal possession of a firearm.
While focusing their attention on the drug activity going on at the apartment complex, police found out that a large shipment of methamphetamines were on their way to the Hawthorn Suites.
Investigators were able to intercept the parcel in time and coordinated a controlled delivery of the shipment to the apartment, where they arrested 25-year-old Nicholas Kopek.
Kopek was charged with possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and risk of injury.
Last month, police arrested Lamar "Bless" Midgette, 43, at his apartment at the Hawthorn Suites as a result of an undercover buy operation.
During a search of his apartment, police found a loaded Glock 21 handgun, close to an ounce of packaged crack cocaine, 61 bags of fentanyl. and various drug packaging and processing equipment.
He is facing several drug and firearm-related charges, including possession of a high capacity magazine and possession of drug paraphernalia within 1,500 feet of a school.
These arrests were in cooperation with the East Central Narcotics Taskforce, which is aiming to quell the amount of drug activity in the Manchester, South Windsor, Vernon, and Glastonbury communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.