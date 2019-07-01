HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- A house party with hundreds of people ended with gun shots and five people rushed to the hospital.
It happened Friday night in a quiet Hamden neighborhood, and days later there are still a number of unanswered questions as police continue to investigate.
Hamden police said 500 people ended up at a house on Choate Avenue, in the West Woods neighborhood on Friday evening.
Those who live in the neighborhood said it was a chaotic scene and that it never should have gotten to that point.
“There were people using the bird bath as a table, drinking over here. Barely enough room for one vehicle to get up the street. Cars were parked all over the place,” said Harry Antonucci, of Hamden.
Police were notified of a noise complaint around 7 p.m. on Friday. Officers then told the homeowners it would be shut down by 8:45 p.m.
Police said partygoers were complying and people were leaving, but then someone fired off a number of gunshots, injuring five others.
A motive is unknown at this time.
Over the weekend, Hamden’s interim police chief said it’s not illegal to have large parties as long as you follow the laws, meaning complying with the noise ordinance.
Also you can’t charge for the party, which it seems was the case there.
In this case, party promoters treated this as a commercial event by charging people. They also didn’t have a liquor permit.
On Monday, police would only say there was no new update on the investigation.
Hamden police brought in a K9 to track the shooter but had no luck.
The gunman is described as a black man in his 20s, with facial hair on his chin and pock marks on his face.
Police in neighboring New Haven said a shooting there, in which an 8-year-old was hit by a bullet Friday night, is likely connected to this shooting, but they haven’t provided a specific link.
Now while police investigate, there are flyers for another house party in the neighborhood for later this month.
However, police said they have already shut that one down.
Channel 3 reached out to the police department and the mayor to see why the party, in which the shooting occurred, wasn't broken up earlier. Police would only say there are no new updates.
