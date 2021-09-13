MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - Two men have been arrested after a night of remembrance back in May turned to violence.

Investigators say a large crowd had gathered at Traverse Square on the evening of May 22 to honor the memory of Tylon Hardy, who was murdered about a week earlier.

A fight broke out during the memorial, leading to an exchange of gunfire between three people, who also fired shots into the crowd.

In the midst of everything, a man was struck by the gunfire and had to be taken to Middlesex Hospital by private vehicle, where he underwent lifesaving surgery.

Police arrested Denzel Teart, 28, of Middletown on several gun related charges as a result of their investigation on Friday.

Teart, a convicted felon, was issued a bond of $500,000.

Detectives also obtained an arrest warrant for Messiah Stewart, 23, of New Haven for his role in the incident.

Middletown Police said Stewart turned himself in to authorities and was taken into custody on Monday.

Wanted fugitive arrested for May 2021 murder MIDDLETOWN, Ct. (WFSB) - On August 5, the Middletown Detective Division and the U.S. Marshal…

Both Stewart, who was given a bond of $150,000, and Teart were arraigned Monday in Middletown Superior Court.

Despite their bonds, a judge released both Teart and Stewart on a promise to appear.

Middletown double shooting leaves one dead, another injured Police in Middletown identified a man killed in a double shooting over the weekend.

No other arrests have been made yet in connection to the May shooting.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Middletown Police Detective Nate Peck at 860-638-4163.