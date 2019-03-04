SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation into what caused a devastating fire at a popular grocery store in Southington is underway.
The fire broke out at Tops Marketplace, which is an IGA grocery store, around 7:30 p.m. on Sunday.
The beloved "mom and pop" store is located on Meriden Waterbury Turnpike.
The store is a well known staple in the community, as Channel 3 noticed dozens of people gathered to watch as crews worked to put out the fire Sunday night.
Tops Market employee Nathan Price said he noticed the fire in the back of the store, where meats are stored in coolers. He tried to use a fire extinguisher, but decided he needed to get out.
“I got on the intercom and I made sure and said, ‘Everybody in the building, please evacuate. The building is on fire,’” Price said Sunday night.
Price and other employees ran outside to find the back of the building completely on fire.
Bystanders gathered on the scene watching the flames engulf their neighborhood grocery store.
“It’s crazy,” Thomas Ragozzino of Southington said. ”It’s a big landmark win our town and it’s something that’s going to make a big impact on all of us.”
The Southington Fire Department tweeted around 9:30 p.m. that the roof had collapsed.
Monday morning, the building appears to be destroyed.
The Southington Fire Chief told Eyewitness News there were no injuries.
Crews are working to determined what caused the devastating fire.
Channel 3 will have more on this story tonight on Eyewitness News starting at 5 p.m.
