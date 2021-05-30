PORTLAND, CT (WFSB) - A police investigation has temporarily closed down the Arrigoni Bridge in Portland.
Middletown Police say the closure shouldn't last too long and is related to an incident that recently occurred in Southington.
Drivers traveling through the area can anticipate delays.
Southington Police weren't immediately available to comment further.
It is unclear if any injuries have been reported at this time.
Refresh this page and stay with Eyewitness News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.