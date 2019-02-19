CHESHIRE, CT (WFSB) -- Cheshire police are investigating after a body was found along the Farmington Canal Heritage Trail on Tuesday.
Police said the body was found Tuesday morning around 9:30 a.m., between School House Road and West Johnson Avenue.
State police were called in to assist with the investigation.
The trail will be closed to the public while the investigation is ongoing.
An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause and manner of death.
Stay with Ch. 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.