CHESTER, CT (WFSB) – A police investigation is underway after a man was found dead in a state forest in Chester.
The Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection closed the Pattaconk Recreation Area at Cockaponset State Forest on Tuesday due to an investigation after an unresponsive man was found.
Officials later said the man was pronounced deceased at the scene.
An autopsy is set to be conducted by the office of the Chief State Medical Examiner.
Connecticut State Police said they are assisting in the investigation.
The park has since reopened.
