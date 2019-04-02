MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – A police investigation is underway in Middletown after a body was found on Monday evening.
According to the Dept. of Energy and Environmental Protection, crews were called to Wadsworth Falls State Park around 7:20 p.m. where a man was found dead.
Police were on the scene of Laurel Grove Road for several hours on Monday night. It has since reopened.
The cause and manner of death is under investigation at this time.
The man's death is not considered suspicious.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
