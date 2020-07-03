NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – A local fireworks show take a frightening turn.
Now, investigators are trying to figure out what went wrong at the Naugatuck fireworks show.
The display at Breen Field ended with an unexpected explosion on Thursday night.
At the early phase in the investigation, authorities believe there was some sort of product failure.
Fortunately, no one was hurt.
This incident serves as a reminder that even when professionals are handling the fireworks, accidents can happen.
The show ended with a bang, but not the type everyone had hoped for.
About halfway through Naugatuck’s fireworks show, an explosion was heard, smoke filled the air, and then the sky went dark.
“I jumped up out of the seat and wondered what happened,” said Marge Pierce.
Dwayne Nelson was watching the show with his mom across the Naugatuck River. He captured cell phone video and immediately thought the worst.
“It sent a tremble through my body, going jeez I hope I didn’t just see somebody die,” Nelson said.
Nelson and his mother are relieved no one was hurt.
Police tell Eyewitness News there was detonation on the ground level and then the show was stopped.
It left damage on the field as well as damaging a sign and fencing.
“There were no actual people here within this immediate area. The fire department was in control of this area, it was cordoned off and it was definitely due to their effort, taking those measures, that I’m happy to say there were no reported injuries,” said Deputy Chief Collin McAllister, Naugatuck Police Department.
Around midnight, officials made the decision to detonate the remaining 15 minutes worth of fireworks and fuses ran short across town.
“We understand that there’s a little bit of backlash. People were genuinely concerned about why there was fireworks going off at midnight, why this was happening. It was a disruption and disturbance for people,” McAllister said.
It’s the first time the decades-long tradition in town ever went wrong.
“I think this incident clearly proves that fire safety is critical when it comes to fireworks. There should be no illegal fireworks and people should follow the rules,” said Naugatuck Mayor Pete Hess.
Under Connecticut law, fireworks can only be used by those who are licensed and professional.
Sparklers and fountains can be used by those 16 and up.
Naugatuck police say compared to this time last year, they’re seeing an 850 percent increase in fireworks related calls.
The investigation is now in the hands of Connecticut State Police and the Naugatuck Fire Marshal’s Office.
