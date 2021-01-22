NAUGATUCK, CT (WFSB) – The Borough of Naugatuck is investigating racial comments allegedly made by the police chief's daughter that appeared on social media on Friday.
Mayor Pete Hess released a statement in conjunction with the police department following the comments.
“These comments are not consistent with Police Chief Hunt’s character and leadership of the department as well as the values he has instilled in our Police Department,” the statement read.
The comments were made by Hunt’s daughter on social media that said, “My dad is now officially police chief so that means he’s more advanced in shooting black people then he was just a couple minutes ago.”
Town of Naugatuck confirms there are multiple investigations into racist and violent social media messages allegedly written by the PD Chief’s teenage daughter. #wfsb at 11. pic.twitter.com/Ls23iCto27— Matthew Campbell (@mgmcampbell) January 23, 2021
“In Naugatuck and at the Police Department, we condemn any act of racism or bigotry, in any form at any time. Racism and bigotry are totally inconsistent with our values and who we are as a Town and a Police Department,” the statement continued.
The town is currently gathering information and bringing in assistance from outside to conduct and independent investigation. The Board of Education is also conducting a separate investigation.
