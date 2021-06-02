The same day multiple bullet holes were found in the state Capitol building, another incident happened that’s now under investigation by Capitol Police.

At 8 p.m. Tuesday night, someone drove a vehicle up on the south lawn of the state Capitol.

Capitol Police said there were people outside of the building at the time.

When officers approached the car, it sped off.

An officer was parked on the south lawn of the state Capitol on Wednesday morning

This comes after at least three bullet holes were found at the state Capitol on Tuesday. Two holes were found in windows, and a third was found in a light fixture.

It is believed that the shots may have been fired over the holiday weekend.

