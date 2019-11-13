HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) -- An investigation is underway after a Quinnipiac University student said she was sexually assaulted near campus.
According to a memo that went out to students, it happened Saturday night.
The victim told police she was walking in the area of Mount Carmel Avenue and New Road around 11 p.m. on Saturday when a car stopped to offer her a ride.
After getting into the vehicle, the student said she was sexually assaulted by one of the males inside the car.
The two men inside the car were described as being about 25 years old. They were in a blue four-door older model sedan with a loud muffler.
Anyone with information should contact Hamden police at 203-582-6200.
Mount Carmel Avenue and New Road doesn't meet - wrong streets named in article!!!
