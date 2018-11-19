FAIRFIELD, CT (WFSB) -- Police are investigating after the remains of five dogs were found inside a home last week.
The canine remains were found inside a home on Prince Street in Fairfield.
They were found when the landlord arrived to fix the heat, and discovered the remains. The tenant was also gone.
Police said the dogs had been dead for some time.
“It looked like that had been there for a while. They were still inside the crates, pretty much down to the bones. There was dog feces all over the house," said Fairfield Police Lt. Robert Kalamaras.
The remains were removed after a search warrant of the home was conducted.
Police have not identified the suspect, but according to Bully Breeds Rescue, in a statement posted to its webpage, all five dogs on Prince Street were under the care of Heidi Lueders, its president.
The website said “over the last 7 months, Ms. Lueders had previously communicated to members and volunteers that she had sent four of these dogs to a sanctuary and the fifth dog was in a foster which she was monitoring.”
Police said detectives are building their case and working on a warrant, with an arrest likely coming next week.
In addition to her work with the rescue group, an online search shows Lueders as the owner-operator of a business that trains and works with dogs on their behavior.
Anyone with information should contact police at (203)254-4840.
Desmond’s Army, a group of animal advocates whose mission is to give voices to abused pets, is planning a candlelight vigil in memory of the 5 dogs.
It will be Saturday Dec. 1 at 3 pm. at Veterans Park on Reef Road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.