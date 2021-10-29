NEW LONDON, CT (WSFB) -- A New London teen was hurt after being hit with a rock while heading to school.
Now police are searching for the suspects.
New London police are investigating and do have a partial description of the vehicle, but they say they need the public’s help.
It happened on Monday morning in the area on the corner of Lincoln and Connecticut avenues while a teen was walking toward a bus stop.
It’s right up the street from a middle school.
“That’s too bad. I wonder where the crossing guards were because they’re usually here to cross the kids in the morning. Especially if it happened around here, there should be a crossing guard there,” said Reggie Lewis, of New London.
Police said the suspect was inside a moving car described as black four door sedan.
“I wish I was up, and I would have gotten the license plate,” Lewis said.
Police said no arrests have been made, and that the investigation remains ongoing.
Other people who live in the area worry about their own families.
“We think our kids are safe on the streets. That’s what we think. Especially because it’s close to the school. We think it’s safe,” said Michelle Garcia, of New London.
The teen was treated at a local hospital.
New London police said anyone with information is asked to give them a call.
