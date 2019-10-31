WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Three windows in a school bus were blown out after it was shot by BB gun pellets.
It happened in Waterbury as students were heading home from school on Wednesday afternoon around 2:45 p.m., in the area of Long Hill Road and Berkeley Avenue.
Upwards of 45 students from WF Kaynor Technical High School were on the bus at the time.
Thankfully no students were hurt.
At the time of the incident, a second bus was brought in so students could get home.
Some parents were surprised this happened.
“Of course, it's scary. We want to protect our children. They are our future. Hopefully they'll find whoever did it and put a stop to it,” said parent Carol Jones.
“It's disrespectful for one. You expect your kids to be on the bus and be safe. It's sad,” said Brian Hamer.
Waterbury police are now investigating while the school bus undergoes repairs.
