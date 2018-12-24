PLAINVILLE, CT (WFSB) -- Plainville police are investigating two suspicious deaths from over the weekend.
Police said two people were found dead inside a car at Robertson Airport Saturday morning.
The individuals haven’t yet been identified, but police said this is an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death.
No further details were immediately available.
