WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Travelers are asked to avoid a specific area in West Haven while police conduct an investigation.
Officials say a serious assault occurred around 1:45 p.m. in the area of Elm Street and Washington Avenue.
It is unclear when that section of roadway is expected to reopen.
Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to contact West Haven Police at 203-937-3900.
