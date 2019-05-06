NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – The state fire marshal is investigating what started a fire in New Haven over the weekend that killed two people and left several injured.
It broke out around 3:20 a.m. Sunday on West Street.
The names of the victims have not yet been released.
Assistant Chief Orlando Marcano of the New Haven Fire Department said two people were pulled from the building but pronounced dead at the hospital.
"I started crying," said Onix Ortiz, who had to jump to escape the flames. "I can’t believe we made it out."
The fire department says a total of 16 people were in the building. Three residents jumped from the building. A woman was taken to the hospital after being found unconscious after she jumped from the third floor onto the second floor. The other two residents who jumped were not injured.
Channel 3 exclusively spoke to a couple who said leaping to safety was their only option.
They said they woke up to bangs on their door from roommates who were alerting them to the fire. They described the flames they saw as shooting out from the vents. Within seconds, they said the flames, smoke and heat intensified so much that they had no other choice.
"We didn’t hear anything, there was no fire alarms, no fire extinguishers, there was nothing, nothing," Ortiz said. "There’s only one way out of there."
Ortiz and Crystal Lezzi said after they jumped, they tried to convince the others to follow.
"I begged them to jump, they were too scared," Lezzi said. "I begged them."
"We were calling out to them to jump," Ortiz said. "The third kid that jumped after us, he tried to stay there as long as he could to get them to jump. And they just wouldn’t. They wouldn’t jump. They wouldn’t jump."
Firefighters got to the remaining two people, but later confirmed that they passed away at the hospital.
"The rear stairwell was very cramped, very small," Marcano said. "It’s tough for one firefighter to get up, let alone carry two victims from the third floor down, so that made it very tough."
Four firefighters sustained injuries from the fire. Three have been released from the hospital. One suffered a shoulder burn, one a back burn and one had elevated blood pressure. The fourth firefighter was taken to the hospital for a knee sprain.
The city’s property records said the multi-family home is listed as having five bedrooms.
However, tenants describe it as a rooming house, claiming there were actually 10 bedrooms inside and 16 people living there.
According to the fire department, they are unsure where the fire started. However, they said the second floor fire was heavily involved.
The American Red Cross is offering temporary support. City officials said they're working to figure out how to help the affected families.
Records obtained by Channel 3 from the New Haven Building Inspection Department, the last time anyone asked for a permit for the property was in 2000. At the time, the owner requested permission to add smoke detectors, along with a list of upgrades.
There was also a request for an inspection on repairs that were made, but one never happened, according to the records.
City land records list John L. Farrar from the Bronx bought the house in March for $155,000.
When contacted by Channel 3, he quickly hung up the phone.
The director of the emergency management office said no one, not even firefighters, heard alarms during the fire.
"We didn’t hear anything, there was no fire alarms, no fire extinguishers, there was nothing, nothing," Ortiz said. "There’s only one way out of there."
Ortiz and Lezzi said their friends were eventually rescued, but it was too late.
"They saved us and they died," Lezzi said.
"They lost their lives trying to save us," Ortiz said. "They’re such good people. They didn’t deserve to go."
Another resident said the smoke detectors on the first floor weren’t working.
“Smoke detectors didn’t work at all on the first floor. We didn’t know it was a fire. If it wasn’t for people banging on our window, we’d be dead also,” said Hasson Hassett.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.