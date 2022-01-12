EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A fire damaged part of a mixed commercial building in East Hartford overnight.
A ladder truck surveyed the damage around 4:15 a.m. on Prospect Street.
Channel 3 was told there was water and smoke damage to the building.
However, a body shop, storage facility and church on the property will be able to open.
No one was hurt, but the bitter cold gave firefighters some trouble.
"The water turns to ice immediately and water is our primary tool to fight fires, so it makes for a mess and it makes for pretty treacherous conditions for firefighting,” said Assistant Chief Kevin Munson, East Hartford Fire Department. “It's not uncommon for firefighters, you know, wearing 70 pounds of gear to slip, trip, and fall."
Crews continue to investigate how the fire started.
