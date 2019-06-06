HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - With 13 days gone since anyone last saw a New Canaan mother, investigators returned to a home in Farmington Thursday where she once lived.

They are also expected to return to a trash facility in Hartford Thursday to resume searching for clues in the disappearance of Jennifer Dulos.

On Wednesday evening, state police were seen going to Fotis Dulos' Farmington home. Dulos and his girlfriend, Michelle Troconis, were arrested last weekend in connection with the case.

A line of state police cruisers were seen heading back to the neighborhood.

It is unclear why police returned there.

Investigators have been scouring several locations in the state for Jennifer Dulos. They were initially led to the trash facility on Tuesday.

Sources told Channel 3 that they are looking for her remains at the Maxim Road location.

State police were seen rummaging through the plant for hours on both Tuesday and Wednesday.

Sources told Channel 3 that the search could take days.

Eyewitness News cameras spotted detectives wearing hazmat suits and masks. Police dogs were also there.

Channel 3’s law enforcement analyst Lt. J Paul Vance said investigators are searching through a football field sized area of garbage.

“It's a very difficult part of the investigation, but major crime detectives are trained to do this kind of work, to look for, possess, examine evidence that's related to a case of an investigation,” Vance said. “It means, literally going through garbage step by step. Using heavy equipment, using cadaver dogs to search, and then hand searching whatever might in fact be looked at even closer.”

In the midst of the search efforts, Jennifer Dulos' estranged husband, Fotis Dulos, along Troconis, were charged in connection with the case.

Both faced a judge on Monday for tampering with evidence.

Troconois posted her bond. Fotis Dulos remains behind bars.

Investigators said they have not been cooperating.

The search has spanned from New Canaan, to Hartford, to Farmington.

Last week, detectives searched large trash bins around Albany Avenue in Hartford.

According to court documents, garbage bags with bloody clothing and a sponge were found. The blood is believed to be Jennifer Dulos'.

The documents also said city cameras recorded a pickup truck with a man and woman inside who were "placing multiple garbage bags into various trash receptacles at over 30 locations" in Hartford.

Two altered Connecticut license plates registered to Fotis Dulos were thrown into a storm drain, according to the documents.

Police are also asking people to save video of the roadways from Wednesday May 22 to Saturday May 25.

The day Jennifer went missing, police learned from cell phone data that Fotis went back and forth four times from his Farmington home to another property on Old Mountain Spring Road.

Toni Fishman's house is on the most direct route between those two properties, and he's handing over his Ring surveillance footage from May 24th to state police.

"It catches the cars coming by. We're one of the closest houses to the street. If it helps them, then I think it's worth trying to help and helps tie our entire community together," Fishman said.

Jennifer Dulos was last seen dropping her children off at school in New Canaan on May 24. She has been missing ever since.

Jennifer Dulos and Fotis Dolus were in the middle of a heated divorce and custody battle when she went missing.

