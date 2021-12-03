Firefighters took on a 3-alarm fire at the historic New Hartford House.
Firefighters took on a 3-alarm fire at a historic New Hartford building the morning of Aug. 10.
Two firefighters suffered minor injuries battling the fire at New Hartford House on Bridge Street.
Dozens of people were forced from their homes inside of it.
According to regional public information officer Jon Barbagallo, the call came in around 2:26 a.m. and reported heavy fire on the roof of the building.
Barbagallo said as many as 29 departments and 100 firefighters responded to the scene.
Fire investigators said it is believed that the blaze started in the back of the building. Flames then extended throughout.
“Due to the catastrophic damage caused by the fire, the Investigative Team was not able to identify the ignition source that caused the fire. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The case will be closed,” officials said in a press release.
A Burlington firefighter died after he collapsed while battling the fire. Doctors later said 26-year-old Colin McFadden died from a rare form of leukemia and not from any potential injuries during the fire.
