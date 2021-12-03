NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – CT State Police and fire officials said Friday that the source of a massive fire that destroyed the New Hartford House in August is unknown.

The fire broke out on Aug. 10, at 526 Main St. – 2 Bridge St. in New Hartford.

Fire investigators said it is believed that the blaze started in the back of the building. Flames then extended throughout.

“Due to the catastrophic damage caused by the fire, the Investigative Team was not able to identify the ignition source that caused the fire. The cause of the fire remains undetermined. The case will be closed,” officials said in a press release.

A Burlington firefighter died after he collapsed while battling the fire. Doctors later said 26-year-old Colin McFadden died from a rare form of leukemia and not from any potential injuries during the fire.

The building has since been demolished. At last check, the town was working on reconstruction plans.