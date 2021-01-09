WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - A search is underway for the driver that fled the scene of a crash.
It happened around 8:30 Saturday night on North Plains Industrial Road.
An ambulance was involved in the crash.
Officers are looking for the driver of the other vehicle involved who fled the area on foot.
Drivers in the area can expect road closures.
It is unclear if any injuries were reported.
