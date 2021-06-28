HAMDEN, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters in Hamden battled a fire on Saturday that involved solar panels and HVAC equipment.
They were called to apartments on Mix Avenue around 11:35 p.m.
When they arrived, they reported seeing heavy fire and smoke from the roof of the complex.
They said residents were evacuated at that point because the building's smoke detectors had not yet been activated.
Firefighters had to go room-by-room to make sure everyone safely made it out.
Crews said they had a hard time getting at the fire, which was in a void space between the third floor ceilings and roof deck.
They had to tear down drywall ceilings to reach it.
It took about three hours to get the fire under control. Firefighters were able to limit it to the void space and roof. It did not extend into the units.
Three firefighters needed treatment for heat exhaustion.
No residents were hurt.
Roughly 90 residents were said to live in the building, which was deemed uninhabitable. The American Red Cross and Hamden Community Services are helping those who were forced out.
Investigators are still looking for an exact cause for the fire.
