WOLCOTT, CT (WFSB) - Evidence and leads in a missing woman case took Waterbury detectives into Wolcott on Tuesday where they found a body.
The unidentified person was found off a main stretch of Route 69.
It's clear that the investigation is linked to Waterbury, but investigators have not confirmed they found missing Janet Avalo-Alvarez out of Waterbury.
Avalo-Alvarez's friends said they hope it's not her.
Forensics investigators said they're working to determine who the person is.
The scene was about 5 miles from where Avalo-Alvarez was last seen.
She disappeared Nov. 12 after leaving La Guakara Taina, a bar she co-owns with her boyfriend, Alfredo Peguero-Gomez.
Peguero-Gomez remains a person of interest in Avalo-Alvarez's disappearance, according to Waterbury police.
Detectives said they spoke with him around midnight last Wednesday during a welfare check at the couple's home.
His car was spotted leaving the home about an hour later.
The Port Authority at Newark International Airport said it found Peguero-Gomez's car on Friday, but not him.
A search for him continues as well. Police said they just want to question him.
Channel 3 saw more than a dozen of Avalo-Alvarez's friends and family on Tuesday night at Waterbury Police Headquarters.
It's unclear what officers told them.
Stay with Channel 3 for updates on this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.